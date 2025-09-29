Update On TNA Touring Schedule, With WWE NXT Invasion

"WWE NXT" and TNA Wrestling's partnership is set to grow in the coming weeks with the invasion angle, and TNA reportedly has plans to also tape a few shows in Orlando.

On last week's "NXT," TNA's stars invaded the show during the main event, which saw Oba Femi and Trick Williams face off in a Winner Takes All match. It seems that the invasion angle will continue, with "Wrestling Observer Newsletter" reporting that TNA has plans to tape a few of its shows in Orlando, the home of "NXT," in November. The report claims that TNA is scouting for a venue to regularly tape shows that will be more affordable than their current location. As of this writing, TNA has plans to tape three shows in November, on 13, 14, and 15, in Orlando. TNA has used a few different cities to tape its shows in recent months, including Minneapolis, Baltimore, and Edmonton, to name a few.

As far as the TNA–NXT partnership is concerned, the October 7 edition of "NXT" will be a co-produced show with TNA called Invasion, which will go head-to-head with AEW's Title Tuesday show. The Invasion show will air just a few days before TNA's Bound For Glory pay-per-view, which is scheduled for October 12.