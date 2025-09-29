WWE Hall Of Famer Bully Ray Credits These Stars With TNA's Resurgence

WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray has praised tag team legends, The Hardy Boyz, for playing a great role in the resurgence of TNA Wrestling.

The Dudleys and the Hardys will face each other one last time in their iconic rivalry at TNA's Bound for Glory pay-per-view. While speaking on "Busted Open," Ray praised the Hardys and credited them with helping TNA's turnaround following the departure of former TNA President Scott D'Amore.

"I said it on Busted Open and I said it last night on TNA television. TNA is where they're at today, the resurgence of TNA is because of Matt and Jeff Hardy," said Ray. "Matt and Jeff are that hot of an act that they are the ones responsible for putting asses back in seats. When Matt and Jeff Hardy came back to TNA, that's when fans started showing back up right after the whole D'Amore leaving, and then they hit this low point again where they were trying to find the right management, the right mix and creative, whatever. Matt and Jeff brought people back, so mad respect, mad props to Matt and Jeff for what they've been able to do."

Ray believes the brothers are still two of the best tag team stars in pro wrestling and feels they could win tag team titles on "NXT" or the WWE main roster if they ever returned to WWE full-time.

"I wouldn't be shocked if Matt and Jeff showed up on Raw or SmackDown and became Raw or SmackDown tag or WWE tag team champions. That's how good the Hardys are at what they're doing, even at this stage of the game," he added.

The legendary tag teams haven't faced each other in a major promotion in over a decade, with their last big-show match taking place in TNA in 2014. However, the two teams have faced each other on the independent circuit, with their most recent encounter coming in 2021.