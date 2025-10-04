JBL Says He Doesn't Understand Negative Reactions To WWE WrestleMania 43 Announcement

Last month, North American patriotism was tested, when WWE Chief Content Officer Paul "Triple H" Levesque announced that for the first-time in company history, its annual springtime show, WrestleMania 43, will be held in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, as a way to commemorate the 300th anniversary of Imam Muhammad bin Saud finding the first Saudi state, also known as the Emirate of Diriyah. While most North American fans seem displeased by the news, WWE Hall of Famer/Ambassador John "Bradshaw" Layfield looks at it from a different lens, finding this news exciting, as it'll help expand the company's global exposure, power, and wealth.

"I can't judge motives, so I don't know their motive...I think it's misguided," JBL said before clarifying that he recognizes why fans are upset with this move on "Something To Wrestle." "I 100 percent do not agree with that descent at all."

With a theoretic list of star-studded Hall of Famers and legends potentially participating at this show – including the names of Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and "Stone Cold" Steve Austin floating around- the former WWE Champion hopes his name is called to participate in this historic event. "If they call, I'm answering the phone," JBL chuckled.

The WWE Ambassador did mention that there's a lot of truth behind the alleged rumors that WWE plans to host two WrestleMania's; however, he believes both shows will not be named WrestleMania; rather, one will have a different marquee name like Wrestlepalooza or something similar.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Something To Wrestle With Bruce Prichard" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.