Why Cardi B Was Beyond Confused By These WWE Name Drops

Under normal circumstances, Cardi B's involvement in WWE would've begun and ended with this reference. Alas, fans immediately began talking about how WWE referenced her, and unlike Grande or Jenner, Cardi took notice of it by asking fans why she was being tagged in "WWE stuff." Within minutes, she was revealing that she was a fan of wrestling, having grown up a fan of Booker T, Eddie Guerrero, Triple H, Batista, John Cena, Edge, Melina, and Trish Stratus, but not The Rock, who had stopped wrestling prior to her tuning in. Eventually, she got a hold of the segment between Garza and Wilson, and despite her confusion, took it in stride, jokingly telling McMahon to "count your days" due to him "debuting" her on WWE TV like this.

Given this interaction, and how WWE normally moves to get celebrity involvement, most likely anticipated that Cardi B would be making a WWE appearance by WrestleMania, or SummerSlam by the latest. In fact, Cardi was rumored to be the host of SummerSlam that year, only it never came to pass, and despite on and off rumors and the rapper expressing interest, nothing came together for the next few years. It was only earlier this year that WWE announced that Cardi was finally being brought into the fold, which took place at SummerSlam, with her serving as the host for both nights. It was a long time coming for both the rapper and promotion, and it may not have even happened if not for a 2021 backstage segment that initially left Cardi flabbergasted. In wrestling, sometimes reality really is stranger than fiction.