AEW's Gates Of Agony, Toa Liona & Bishop Kaun, Offer Contract Status Updates

Years after they first broke into AEW/Ring of Honor, Bishop Kaun and Toa Liona of the Gates of Agony have found themselves on solid ground, forming the stable The Demand with Ricochet and defeating The Hurt Syndicate at AEW All Out. And as the duo's profiles have risen, so have their paychecks, with reports emerging recently that Kaun and Liona had reached new deals with AEW, locking them down in the promotion for years to come.

Appearing on the "Battleground Podcast" last week, Kaun and Liona confirmed they had reupped with the promotion. Liona revealed, however, that they didn't sign at the same time, instead claiming he renewed his AEW deal "a while ago." He also stated their motivations for re-signing were different, with Liona suggesting his biggest motivation was providing for his family.

"For me, as a family man, as a dad of four children, as the father of a type 1 diabetic, I had financial needs," Liona said. "This is my first time in this big opportunity, and to take advantage of that from a financial standpoint, I had to really address that. And thankfully, our brotherhood, none of that ever stood in the way. I never looked at him like 'Hey, you need to hurry up and sign.' No. Whatever happens, happens.

"And I think that's why we're in the spot we're in now, because it organically became that. He knew I cared about him, and I didn't force him. I never once asked him 'Hey, you going to sign yet?' Like, never. So I think that's why it worked out perfectly. And...what's next? Man, we're on a quest for gold. We saw that promo that Ricochet shot, and we looked at that as another opportunity to become undeniable and take that opportunity. And we want to be champions in AEW, and we will be champions in AEW."