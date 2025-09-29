Tommy Dreamer: A Match With Brock Lesnar Could Be A 'Statement' For This WWE Star

Following his victory over John Cena at Wrestlepalooza, Brock Lesnar will seemingly be involved in WWE storylines going forward, with "The Beast" being featured on the poster for WrestleMania 42, and reports indicating that he's set to be an active performer in the months ahead. Since then, fans have questioned if Lesnar could emerge victorious in the Royal Rumble and have listed names like Bron Breakker and Jacob Fatu as possible WrestleMania opponents, but according to ECW legend Tommy Dreamer, there's one former World Heavyweight Champion who would benefit the most from facing the 48-year-old.

Speaking on "Busted Open Radio," Dreamer claimed that GUNTHER would be the perfect opponent for Lesnar in the near future, especially since it's a feud that could replace Cena's absence at the top of the card when he retires this December.

"Brock doesn't need the rub of anybody. If this is a statement for GUNTHER, obviously I look at the future of WWE 2026 ... a main drawing person is no longer going to be with us and that person's name is John Cena, where these big matches we have, what we can be doing will no longer be available. So if this is a match for GUNTHER and Brock, I'm all in on it because if it's somebody who could use that rub to beat the man who beat everybody, that is something that could definitely benefit a GUNTHER."

Throughout the last year, multiple WWE icons have stated that Lesnar versus GUNTHER is on the top of their list of dream matches, with The Undertaker, Bully Ray Dudley and JBL all considering it a WrestleMania worthy bout and being a matchup that could further propel "The Ring General."

