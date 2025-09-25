Brock Lesnar Featured On New Promotional Advertising For WWE WrestleMania 42

WWE is using Brock Lesnar to promote and sell WrestleMania 42 tickets, potentially signaling that he will appear at the show next year.

Lesnar, who returned to WWE after two years on Night 2 of SummerSlam, is featured in the promotional poster alongside Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes, World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins, WWE Women's Intercontinental Champion Becky Lynch, and former world champions Roman Reigns, CM Punk, Rhea Ripley, and Jade Cargill. WWE has begun to sell tickets for 'Mania, which will be held at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on April 18 and 19, returning to the venue for the second 'Mania in a row. Lesnar, of course, was not present at "The Show of Shows" earlier this year. Reports have revealed that ticket prices for the show start at around $850 and go up to $9000, while they could go higher as we get closer to the event.

Be there LIVE when #WrestleMania 42 returns to @Vegas on April 18 & 19! 2-Day combo tickets on sale NOW with presale code: ALLWWE 🎟️: https://t.co/bVHRyGktEH pic.twitter.com/LX5lVeqF11 — WWE (@WWE) September 23, 2025

Since his return to WWE at SummerSlam, Lesnar faced and obliterated John Cena, landing a number of F-5s to secure a win for him. WWE hasn't yet announced when Lesnar will return and whom he will face, but Cena knows his next opponent, with the 17-time world champion set to face another old rival in AJ Styles at next month's Crown Jewel PLE.