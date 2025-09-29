Paul Heyman Promises 'Historic' Match On Tonight's WWE Raw

Two weeks after Wrestlepalooza, The Vision's Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed are set to collide with The Usos again, this time on "WWE Raw." And whereas the last match was just a regular old tag team match, give or take LA Knight serving as special guest referee, things seem destined to be even more wild tonight when the two sides square off in a Tornado Tag match. And Breakker and Reed's manager Paul Heyman is already making some bold statements about the bout.

Taking to X a little before 1 p.m. Monday afternoon, The Vision's "Oracle" posted a photo of himself flying to "Raw" on a private plane. He then proceeded to hype up the tornado tag team match, and to some degree Seth Rollins' Crown Jewel Championship match with Cody Rhodes next month, all while making sure to tell fans that this wouldn't be just another Tornado Tag match on a Monday night.

"Tonight, Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed will impose THE VISION on the lives of The Usos in a historic tornado tag team match live on WWE Raw," Heyman tweeted. "As Seth Rollins prepares to defeat Cody Rhodes for the Crown Jewel Championship, The Brons are set to make tag team history tonight!"

Despite Heyman's claims, it will be tough for Breakker and Reed to top what they did at Wrestlepalooza, where they not only defeated The Usos, but also put Jey Uso out of action for a week after Uso was cut open during the match. Despite some reports saying he had entered concussion protocol, Uso appears ready to go for this week, giving him and his brother a chance to take a pound of flesh from their rivals.