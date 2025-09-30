Backstage News On Potential Members Of Team TNA Ahead Of 10/7 WWE NXT Invasion Show

The October 7 edition of "WWE NXT" will feature TNA stars in a special episode dubbed "NXT Invasion," and a report has revealed a few of the TNA stars who will appear on this week's show to potentially set up matches for "Invasion."

The special "Invasion" show will feature a five-on-five elimination match for both men and women, with Team TNA taking on Team NXT. As per "PWInsider Elite," their sources at the WWE Performance Center informed them that four of TNA's stars, Mike Santana, Moose, Frankie Kazarian, and former WWE star Mustafa Ali, are expected to feature on the September 30 edition of "NXT." The report claimed that the four stars, along with another TNA star, will likely be a part of Team TNA for the men's elimination match.

Last week's TNA invasion angle saw a few former WWE stars, such as Cedric Alexander and Matt Cardona, appear on "NXT," and they could in some way be involved in the match. TNA and WWE will announce their five stars for the men's and women's five-on-five matches on this week's "NXT," which will come from the Performance Center.

Also on this week's show will be a singles match between Lash Legend vs. Jaida Parker. As for the "NXT Invasion" show, only one match has been confirmed as of this writing, as The Hardys, the current TNA Tag Team Champions, will take on the NXT Tag Team Champions, DarkState, in a winner-takes-all clash. "NXT Invasion" will go head-to-head with AEW's Title Tuesday, which will be held at Daily's Place in Jacksonville, Florida.