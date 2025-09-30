Anthony Bowens Rants About Tagging With Max Caster On AEW Collision

The Acclaimed, the duo of Max Caster and Anthony Bowens, reunited on the recent "AEW Collision," much to the latter's chagrin.

The Acclaimed broke up at the start of the year, but had to face The Swirl's Blake Christian and Lee Johnson last week, and came out victorious. After the match, Bowens was asked backstage how it felt to team with Caster once again.

"I don't like how peppy and how cheery you're asking me that question," he began. "So, to answer your question, no, I am not happy to be back. I didn't ask for this. Who asked for this? Why would I ever want to go back with somebody that made my life hell?"

Bowens, the self-proclaimed "Pride of Professional Wrestling," touted how he is a record holder and arrogantly stated that it is his duty to "push this company and industry forward," declaring himself a hero. He alleged that he never asked to team with Caster and that AEW executive Jerry Lynn forced him to reunite with his former Acclaimed partner.

"I was put in this tag match against my will by Jerry Lynn. I was threatened my money. I was threatened a suspension. I've got bills to pay. I got a mortgage to pay. I gotta redo my parents' house, and a guy like Jerry Lynn is trying to take money out of my pocket. All for this nostalgia for me to go back and join Max. I don't wanna do it. I didn't ask for it," he said. "So, I should not be forced to do it. Yeah, we got a win. Boo-hoo. We won all those matches all those years ago. I don't need to win more matches as a tag team. I am a singles competitor, a world record holder, your pride."

EXCLUSIVE: "Why would I go back to someone that made my life hell?"@Bowens_official addresses tagging with @platinummax on last night's #AEWCollision. pic.twitter.com/irqGdQwe4p — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 28, 2025

Bowens stated that he was the reason he and Caster picked up the win, but his tag team partner for the night took the credit, something he's been doing for the past few years as well.