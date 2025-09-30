Chelsea Green Wants To See More From These WWE Titles

The inaugural WWE Women's United States Champion, Chelsea Green, is pleased that WWE introduced the title along with the Women's Intercontinental Championship, but feels that more can be done with it.

WWE added the Women's United States and Intercontinental titles last November to the "SmackDown" and "Raw" brands, respectively, and Green has detailed why it was important to introduce them to the women's division. Green, in an interview with "Cinema Blend," said that the titles filled a gap in the women's division, as the roster is currently brimming with stars across various WWE brands, many of whom haven't had many opportunities on television.

"I definitely am so happy that we introduced those titles, because I felt like for a long time we were missing, we were missing opportunities for a bunch of the girls. We just have such a stacked roster between Raw SmackDown, NXT. I mean, now we've got ID, we've got Evolve, we've got LFG," she said.

She believes that the titles have given more women stars an opportunity to be on television. However, she admitted that there's scope to do more with the titleholders, even though she acknowledged how tough it is to fit them in, considering the numerous stars on the roster.

"Do I think that we're doing all we can with them? No. I would love to see more being done with them. I want, I want Giulia to be wrestling on TV every single week with that title. I wanted Zelina on TV every single week. I want Michin to win the title and be on TV every single week," Green added.

The "SmackDown" star explained how she tries to do her part to bring relevance and viewership to the titles by creating content around them on social media, giving them the recognition they deserve. The United States title is around the waist of Giulia, while Becky Lynch currently holds the Intercontinental Championship, which she won from inaugural champion, Lyra Valkyria.