Konnan Doesn't Understand Finish For Cena-Lesnar At WWE Wrestlepalooza

Many involved in the pro wrestling business have been surprised by the finish to the Brock Lesnar-John Cena clash at WWE's Wrestlepalooza PLE, the latest being Konnan.

At Wrestlepalooza, which was the first WWE show to air on ESPN, Lesnar landed a number of F-5s to get the better of Cena. Konnan, while talking on his "Keepin' it 100" podcast, wondered why WWE creative decided to go down that route when a rematch was off the table.

"I don't understand, if they're not going to have a rematch, why he beat him so convincingly? Didn't we see this 10 years ago when he did all those suplexes on him and all that?" asked Konnan.

He explained how there was a similar outcome when Lesnar and Cena faced each other in the past, and asked if fans would have wanted to see a repeat of it. Konnan acknowledged that WWE may have wanted Lesnar to squash Cena so that they could build Bron Breakker, who is rumored to be Lesnar's opponent at WrestleMania next year.

"I mean, I think the second time, if you saw both and does he do anything besides F5s and suplexes, can we get a match out of him?" he said. "I thought maybe that we're going to have a rematch in Boston, but from what I'm [hearing] 'cause I thought, 'Okay, this is a great setup for Boston, his last match,' but I'm reading it isn't. They're setting him [Lesnar] up for Bron Breaker and WrestleMania. But you don't just — I don't think you got to destroy John Cena to do that."

It's quite obvious that Lesnar's squash of Cena is meant to help him build up a young star for his next opponent, with names like Breakker and Gunther being touted as potential challengers. Cena, meanwhile, will move on to face former WWE Champion AJ Styles at the next PLE, Crown Jewel.