A Joke Reveals What WWE Stars' Teeth Are Really Like

Like hockey and football, pro wrestling can be hard on an athlete's body, with teeth being especially vulnerable to an errant blow. An example of this was captured on Netflix's "WWE Unreal," with Tiffany Stratton seeming to chip multiple teeth during her WWE WrestleMania match against Charlotte Flair. However, Stratton revealed that it was her veneers that chipped rather than any real teeth. The WWE star then joked that all of the company's performers were sporting fake teeth.

Veneers are dental implants that cover one's teeth, used either for aesthetic or reconstructive purposes. They aren't permanent, but modern advances in dentistry have made it so veneers can last for up to 30 years. In addition to fixing chips and other structural issues, veneers are resistant to staining, allowing people with a full set to maintain a bright smile.

Among the WWE stars sporting veneers is Roman Reigns, with fans having noticed a change in his teeth after his return in 2020. While he might have drawn the most attention, Reigns is far from the only wrestler who has veneers, as evidenced by Stratton's joke.

The situation with Stratton calls to mind another incident involving former WWE wrestler Cesaro (also known as Claudio Castagnoli in AEW). In 2017, at WWE No Mercy, he and tag team partner Sheamus were wrestling Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose when Cesaro's face got smashed into a ring post. The injury left extensive damage to Castagnoli's front teeth and he, too, was forced to get veneers.

With wrestlers constantly putting themselves at risk, it should come as no surprise that many of them are missing teeth. Years ago, it was more difficult and expensive to hide that fact but, luckily for the performers, that's no longer the case.