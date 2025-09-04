WWE Wrestlers Who Dramatically Lost Teeth In The Ring

It's bad enough having your smile altered in front of thousands of fans in a packed arena to sympathize with you, but it's even worse when the only audience that you have in the arena is a wall of computer screens with people's faces on them.

The COVD-19 pandemic was a dark time for professional wrestling as the whole world tried to adapt to a new way of living where you weren't supposed to go within six feet of another person. That would have been very difficult for wrestling, and as a result, WWE was deemed an "essential business" in the state of Florida, and continued to produce weekly shows as a result. Over time, WWE would move from the Performance Center in Orlando where the crowd was made up of other wrestlers and anyone who was hanging around the PC that day, to the "Thunderdome," a state of the art arena set up in three different venues across a 12 month period, and it was in the "Thunderdome" where Asuka faced a different problem to the one the entire world had been deal with, Shayna Baszler's right boot.

On the February 22, 2021 edition of "WWE Raw," Asuka teamed up with Charlotte Flair to take on the team of Baszler and Nia Jax, and during the match, Asuka had Jax in an armbar and was hoping Jax would submit. Baszler would then get into the ring, think about the best way to break up the submission, before kicking Asuka in the face as hard as she could. Almost immediately you could see pain on Asuka's face and for good reason, as the force of the kick had caused one of her teeth to fly out of her mouth. Jax and Baszler would rub salt in the literal wound in Asuka's mouth by defeating Flair and the then WWE Raw Women's Champion.

The problem with Asuka's injury was that the kick didn't knock the whole tooth out of her mouth. Instead, the kick had broken the tooth in half, and due to the COVID-19 pandemic making going to the dentist a lot more challenging than it would usually be, "The Empress of Tomorrow" would have to see three different dentists before any sort of progress could be made. Asuka revealed on Xavier Woods' YouTube channel "UpUpDownDown" that because her tooth was broken, the root was still in her gum, and that she would be able to get a fixed replacement, but that she would have to wait six months before any sort of procedure could happen. Thankfully for Asuka, the world would properly open up in the summer of 2021, she would get her new tooth, and would get her revenge on Baszler on an episode of "Raw" in March.