AJ Styles Resurrects Classic Social Media Post For WWE Feud With John Cena

On October 11, John Cena and AJ Styles will meet one-on-one inside a wrestling ring for the first and final time in over seven years. Ahead of their clash at WWE Crown Jewel, Styles expressed his gratitude to the fans for helping make it official. He also invoked one of his favorite sayings.

"Well, thanks to you guys, I have a match at Crown Jewel against John Cena," Styles said on Monday's episode of "WWE Raw" in Raleigh. "So I want to take a moment to say thank you. I get to do something that I love. I get to beat up John Cena."

Throughout the summer of 2016, Styles, Karl Anderson, and Luke Gallows (as The Club) frequently attacked Cena, then boasted about it, so much so that the action became part of their unofficial catchphrase. For Styles, it also became a hashtag on social media.

"I'm going to eat at the Waffle House and then #beatupJohnCena," Styles wrote on X (then known as Twitter) during the late night hours of July 5, 2016. After reviving the phrase on "Raw" this week, Styles then re-shared this post on his X account on September 30, seemingly as a reminder to his former rival.

Mere hours before tweeting about his original plans to beat up Cena again, Styles did just that alongside Anderson and Gallows on the special July 4, 2016 edition of WWE's red brand, which emanated from Columbus, Ohio. Fortunately for Cena, Enzo Amore and Big Cass came to his rescue and helped clear the ring of all The Club members. Weeks later, "The Phenomenal One" defeated Cena at WWE SummerSlam.