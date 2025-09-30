WWE Hall Of Famer Booker T Says This NXT Star Stole The Show At No Mercy

Ricky Saints shocked the WWE Universe and Oba Femi when he pinned the six-foot-six competitor to claim the NXT Championship at "WWE NXT" No Mercy. Still, WWE Hall of Famer Booker T believes even that wasn't enough to steal the show. Instead, Booker has reserved that honor for "The Young OG" Je'Von Evans.

"Who stole the show, from my point [of view], that boy Je'Von Evans," Booker said on the "Hall of Fame" podcast. "That boy get bouncy. He's a hell of a talent. I'm talking about putting the rocket on him. Send him straight to the moon."

At No Mercy, Evans not only survived the powerhouse offense of Josh Briggs, but secured a victory over him with a pair of cutters. Looking ahead, Booker is confident that Evans will ascend to greatness in WWE.

"He's put himself in position to really come up in the business," Booker said of Evans. "He's put himself in a lot of precarious positions too because he's thrown a lot of caution to the wind. He's taken that damn table out I don't know how many times. He's young. He's 22 years old or something like that. I really see nothing but a bright future for this kid. I think now getting past Josh Briggs, I think that was his stopping point. I think now since getting past Josh Briggs, sky's the limit for that kid. I want to see that kid with the title around his waist. I think it's going to happen pretty quick. I really do, seriously."

Following his win over Briggs, Evans now turns his attention to TNA's Leon Slater, whom he will challenge for the X-Division Championship at TNA Bound For Glory on October 12. Should Evans defeat Slater, he will mark his first championship since becoming a WWE-contracted talent in late 2023.

