AEW's Tony Khan Says 'The Door Is Always Open' For Potential Chris Jericho Return

Tony Khan has discussed Chris Jericho's future in AEW, following recent rumors about him potentially joining WWE.

Jericho hasn't wrestled in AEW since April, and reports from a few months ago had claimed that he was available to return following the conclusion of his band Fozzy's tour. In a recent interview with "The Sportster," Khan lauded Jericho and his contributions to AEW, noting that he would be happy to see him back in the ring as soon as possible.

"Yeah, I think Chris is certainly one of the most important stars ever in AEW. He's the first-ever AEW World Champion. And for me, I think Chris is one of the very foundational stars from the very beginning of the company. If possible, I'd love to have Chris back as soon as possible. We'll see when Chris returns, but I think Chris is someone we always love having in AEW, and the door is always open for his return," he said.

The AEW President said that Jericho's absence can be attributed to his ventures outside the pro wrestling ring, which include his successful career as a musician as well as acting.

"He's been a big star for us, and he also has a lot of things going on outside of pro wrestling. Whether it's acting or his music career, he's doing a lot of great things," Khan said. "But when he's in AEW, he's always been a key piece and a multiple-time world champion across multiple promotions, including AEW. So definitely always thinking the best of Chris, and uh, would be excited to get his return."

Khan concluded by further praising Jericho, stating that he is one of the greatest stars in AEW history. Jericho's band will go on tour once again in February 2026. Jericho is also reportedly set to appear in two films, "Self Storage" and "The Walk-On's."