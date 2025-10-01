The Miz Talks WWE History With John Cena, Anger At Not Getting AJ Styles' Opportunity

John Cena has faced several of his past rivals, like Brock Lesnar and Randy Orton, on his retirement tour. But one WWE star with history against him, The Miz, seemingly will not face him one last time, which has upset him.

The Miz reminisced about his rivalry with Cena in his interview with Adrian Hernandez, particularly the one he had with him in 2009. He wishes that he could have been a part of Cena's retirement tour — much like AJ Styles, Cena's upcoming opponent. An angry Miz said that he's upset he can't get a chance to face Cena one more time, highlighting how their history warrants another match.

"I was happy for AJ Styles, but very angry that it's AJ Styles versus John Cena and not John Cena versus The Miz. And the fans aren't reacting, 'We want The Miz versus John Cena.' [I] Beat the guy at WrestleMania in the main event for the WWE Championship, one of the only people ever to do something like that, and I can't get a match with John Cena? He's got five dates left, and it's not AJ Styles or CM Punk or anything like that. The WWE Universe is asking for what they want, and they're giving it to him," said Miz. "I have a rich history with John Cena. I do. I've been there from the beginning. And I don't get a match? So, yeah, I'm pretty upset. Like, that's my heart talking."

The Miz added that he's not sure which other stars will be Cena's final opponents in WWE. While speaking about his history with Cena, he revealed that he almost cried after their match at The Great American Bash in 2009, due to the way he lost. The Miz recalled legendary star Arn Anderson's advice following the match, where the former WWE backstage personnel advised him that he needed to go through "wars" before having a chance to defeat Cena.