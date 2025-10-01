Tony Khan Comments On Ex-WWE Star Beth Copeland Making AEW Debut At All Out 2025

Last month, Adam Copeland and Christian Cage entered battle with FTR at AEW All Out, which saw the debut of the "Rated-R Superstar's" real-life wife and former WWE star Beth Copeland, also known as Beth Phoenix. After "The Glamazon" helped Copeland and Cage pickup the win over FTR, AEW President Tony Khan spoke with "The Sportster" to comment on the three-time WWE Women's Champion's involvement at All Out, but did not confirm that she would be appearing on-screen again anytime soon.

"I loved having Beth participate in AEW. She was fantastic ... I was excited to have her be a part of this event. I was excited to have her celebrate such a great night for her family. For Adam Copeland to go in front of his hometown fans in Toronto and for Adam Copeland to get a chance to not only reunite with his childhood friend, his longtime friend and longtime partner, and it had also been a long time since they had teamed," Khan said. "What should have been a great moment for Adam Copeland to celebrate with his wife and for the Copeland family, I was so happy to have Beth Copeland there. I was really glad she participated in AEW All Out."

Despite Copeland and Cage emerging victorious over FTR, Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood brutally attacked Beth while her husband was handcuffed to the ropes after the match. The following Wednesday on "AEW Dynamite," Copeland announced that he would be stepping away from the ring for a while to take care of his family.

