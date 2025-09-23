AEW All Out 2025: Where Do We Go From Here?

While Christian Cage and Cope got the hometown victory at "All Out," things are not sunshine and rainbows for the veteran duo. After a match that saw the debut of Beth Copeland (formerly known as WWE's Beth Phoenix), The Matriarchy and FTR surprised Cage and Cope with an FTR alliance. By the end of the night, Cage and Copeland were laid out with two Spiked Piledrivers, and Cope was left alone. With Cage and Copeland out, who can Cope call on to even the odds against Dax Harwood, Cash Wheeler, and Kip Sabian? How long will Cage and Copeland be out? When AEW's patriarch and a former Glamazon ultimately return to AEW programming, who will even the score on The Matriarchy's side? After Canada's very own were humiliated at "All Out," where do we go from here?

The combined FTR/Matriarchy problem will undoubtedly be at the forefront of Cope's mind in the coming weeks. He is only one man. It doesn't matter how many world championships you've earned, or how tough years of travel and flat back bumps have made you: the odds are stacked when it's three guys at their physical prime versus you. Cope is in dire need of some backup, but AEW is, unfortunately, hurting for top babyface tag teams who can offer their energy to Cope's cause. Jetspeed might be able to even the odds against an FTR/Matriarchy alliance for Cope, but it is solely because they are the most consistently pushed face tag team outside of the champions. The newly formed babyface Jurassic Express may be Cope's answer to his FTR/Matriarchy problem, but that would require a lot of convincing and reconciliation between Cage, former "Jungle Boy" Jack Perry, and Luchasaurus (formerly known as Killswitch). Sure, it might be a starting point for a good, long, thoughtful feud about forgiveness...or Perry and Luchasaurus' beef with Cage might be swept under the rug in order to give Cope some allies for the booking corner Tony Khan has backed himself into. Who's to say?

Now, whenever Cage and Copeland come back, I can definitely see mixed match tag wrestling be on the table. Copeland feels like the answer to The Matriarchy's Mother Wayne, and while this match could be cool in theory, Mother Wayne has never wrestled a match. She's been a valet for her entire career, and at her age (no shade to older people, but wrestling is very demanding), I just can't see her lacing up a pair of boots. I don't see why AEW would bring back Copeland just to have a multi-time women's world titleholder not wrestle. If AEW don't bring in a legitimate, ring-ready female wrestler to face off against Copeland, the most I can see happening is Copeland issuing a Glam Slam to Kip Sabian. Okay, that sounds pretty awesome.

This is one of the post-match perspectives that is genuinely puzzling. As the days count down to WrestleDream and beyond, this feud will be one we should keep our eyes on.

Written by Angeline Phu