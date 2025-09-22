WWE Wrestlepalooza: Where Do We Go From Here?

The Usos may have only recently reunited following Jey's World Heavyweight Championship reign and singles run, but they're not off to a good start after taking a loss to The Vision's Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed. The match was also interesting, with LA Knight being added as the special guest referee prior to the match, but not really getting involved in the action himself.

Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed are on an absolute tear right now, despite not having the backup of World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins at the moment. The problem is, there just aren't too many teams on "WWE Raw" for them to feud with that make sense. They're the biggest heel team on the red brand that is full of heel teams, like Judgment Day and New Day. Putting Breakker and Reed into a feud with Judgment Day for the World Tag Team Championships could be possible, maybe Rollins tells them not to come back until they're holding gold as well, but WWE would need to figure out how to make Finn Balor and JD McDonagh a bit more babyface for that to work.

As for the Usos, it seems like a gradual heel turn of Jey is possibly, despite the crowd still absolutely loving him, and it seems like Roman Reigns will once again factor into the storyline. Jimmy told Jey that he "didn't see an ula fala" around Jey's neck during a backstage segment on "Raw" when it seemed like his brother was on the phone with "The Tribal Chief" getting advice. If WWE doesn't want to actually turn the "Yeet Man" heel, getting Reigns back in there to be a voice of reason, to establish him further as a babyface after all the years of "The Tribal Chief" as a heel would also make sense. If they want to capitalize off of Reigns' growing Hollywood stardom with the ESPN deal and make him more of a good guy, that would also probably be some good business for them. It could be Reigns to get The Usos back on track, and even toward tag gold once again.

Jey and Knight didn't get into it during the Wrestlepalooza match, and if they had, Jey's direction in regards to a heel turn would have been more clear. "The Megastar" didn't take the accidental chair shot by Jey, so hopefully either their feud is resolved, or we'll see more of their story Monday on "Raw," because at this point, the addition of Knight to the match seemed to be to only introduce a stipulation and let the teams use weapons without consequence. For all the matches on Wrestlepalooza, where both teams, and Knight, go from here, this was one of the more difficult to predict.

Written by Daisy Ruth