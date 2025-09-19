AJ Lee Reveals Hardest Part About WWE Return So Far Heading Into Wrestlepalooza

AJ Lee is set to make her in-ring return at WWE Wrestlepalooza this Saturday when she joins forces with her husband to take on fellow couple Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins. Having previously made her highly anticipated return to WWE on the September 5 episode of "SmackDown" in the midst of the ongoing storyline between Punk, Rollins, and Lynch, Lee revealed in a conversation with "ESPN" what she's found the most difficult about returning to the company after ten years away.

"Quite honestly, managing my anxiety," Lee said. I get a little nervous with attention and I've been very comfortable as a writer and producer the past ten years sort of being behind the scenes and creating worlds. I don't have to be the art, I kind of liked being the artist. But now, to sort of be both and to create this cool world and have people looking at me is a little stressful. I am very good at managing my anxiety now and I can balance it and keep myself sort of even. The mental part has been the biggest hurdle so far."

Wrestlepalooza will see Lee compete in her first match since the March 30, 2015 episode of "Raw", during which herself, Naomi, and former WWE star Saraya emerged victorious against The Bella Twins and Natalya. Elsewhere on the Wrestlepalooza card, Cody Rhodes will defend his Undisputed WWE Championship against Drew McIntyre while Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker take on The Usos. Longtime rivals Brock Lesnar and John Cena will also be squaring off with one another, and a new Women's World Champion will be crowned as Stephanie Vaquer faces IYO SKY.

