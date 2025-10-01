AEW's Gates Of Agony Break Down 'Organic' Partnership With Ricochet

The Gates of Agony, Bishop Kaun and Toa Liona, are no strangers to factions, having arrived in AEW as members of Tully Blanchard Enterprises before later joining the Mogul Embassy. Now they find themselves aligned with Ricochet, and though the duo found success in those previous factions, most would agree that their stature has been raised ever since the three joined forces, especially following their win over The Hurt Syndicate at AEW All Out.

Speaking with the "Battleground Podcast," both Kaun and Liona discussed how the two wound up with Ricochet, with Kaun describing it as coming together naturally.

"It was all organic," Kaun said. "You go back and look at the promos he was coming, he would say things about certain groups. And there were certain little teases, but there was no decision making. He was on commentary for our JetSpeed match. That was our open audition for us. 'Hey, this is the spot, and we're taking that spot. This is a TV spot. We're taking that spot.' And we literally went out there and performed. 'Hey, we're your guys now.' And it was [snaps fingers] just like that."

Liona concurred with his tag team partner, and believes that the alliance will not just be the duo's breakout moment, but will also help them, and Ricochet, reach new heights in AEW.

"When we saw those promos, we took it as a 'Oh, there's an opportunity available, and this is what we've been busting our asses to get to,'" Liona said. "And to be aligned with someone as a star that Ricochet is, man, we knew this could be our breakout moment. Not just as individuals, but us as a team, and us as a group man. At the same time, we know we can help Ricochet accomplish what he wants to accomplish out of this business, you know? So to have it be in a sense where we're...helping each other. We're not just helping him, he's helping us. It goes both ways."



