Tommy Dreamer Addresses Speculation That Injury To TNA's Ash By Elegance Is A Work

Ash By Elegance cut an emotional promo at TNA Victory Road last Friday when she let the crowd know that she had to relinquish the Knockouts Championship. She said she was no longer able to compete and do what she loves and announced she was stepping away from in-ring competition. Tommy Dreamer, who works in TNA creative as well as talent relations for the promotion, said on "Busted Open Radio" that Ash By Elegance's injury is not a work, and fans shouldn't speculate about it.

"She is no longer physically able to compete, per her statement and that's it," Dreamer said. "There's HIPAA laws involved and stuff like that. People shouldn't speculate. If it's a work, you're not going to hand in your title. Like, the Seth Rollins thing, people were speculating... But with Ash, unfortunately, like I said, things changed because she had stepped down and it sucks. It sucks for her, because it was like she just hit the high of highs with her career and it was off to the races. I mean, it was going to be the winner of her match faced Indi [Hartwell] to defend the title at [Bound for Glory] and everything has to change. 'Card subject to change' is a real thing.

Dreamer said it "sucks" they had to pivot, but new Knockouts Champion Kelani Jordan went out and had an amazing performance in the battle royal and in her match against Lei Ying Lee.

The former Dana Brooke won the gold from "WWE NXT's" Jacy Jayne when she held the title at NXT Heatwave. She started wrestling in 2013 and joined TNA in 2024 after her WWE release the year prior.

