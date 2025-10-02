Kevin Nash Says This Recent WWE Raw Match Was The Best He's Seen In Weeks

On the September 22 edition of "WWE Raw," wrestlers Rhea Ripley and Asuka met in a lengthy main event match, with Ripley finally securing a victory with a roll-up after some accidental interference from Kairi Sane. Speaking on "Kliq This," WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash praised the match for the level of carnage on display.

"I thought that match was the best I've seen in ... six weeks," Nash said.

Nash then noted that he knew immediately upon Ripley's main roster debut that she had something special, and he believes WWE needs to book her character strongly for that reason. They did so with the match against Asuka, and Nash was especially impressed by the strength of Asuka's kicks that Ripley was able to overcome.

Nash previously took aim at Asuka following her "Raw" match against Nikki Bella on September 8, stating that she doesn't sell her opponents' offense enough. After seeing Asuka working a match with Ripley, though, Nash admitted that it's the first time the former champion has truly stood out to him.

"Everything they did in the ring was solid," Nash continued.

He went on to state that Ripley needs to be booked in a similar manner to Cody Rhodes if WWE wants to take advantage of the talent they have at their disposal. The show's ending stood out to the former WWE star as a highlight. After Ripley was sprayed with mist and attacked, the camera focused on the emotion in her face as the "Raw" credits began to roll.

