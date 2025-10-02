Dave Meltzer Says Current WWE Star Tony Khan's Among 'Most Ill-Spent' Use Of AEW Money

When Rusev signed with AEW under the name Miro in 2020, he quickly found success under company President Tony Khan's booking, having captured the TNT Championship and wrestling against the likes of Sammy Guevara, Darby Allin and Bryan Danielson. However, as Rusev continued to be presented as an unstoppable force, the 39-year-old started to become an issue behind the scenes, having refused to lose to certain AEW stars because he wanted to protect his character before possibly heading back to WWE. Rusev's creative difference's with AEW along with an injury led him to not be utilized on weekly television, with Khan leaving him on the sidelines long after he recovered. Although some other WWE turned AEW stars have also been in Rusev's position, Dave Meltzer claimed on the "Wrestling Observer Radio" that "The Redeemer" was arguably Khan's biggest waste of money.

"That was the most ill-spent money Tony Khan probably ever did, or among them. I shouldn't say the most, but among them was that one because it's like this guy wouldn't do anything in AEW and then he goes to WWE and he's putting over Dominik you know? I mean, he wouldn't put over guys twice as good as Dominik in AEW."

When Rusev returned to WWE following WrestleMania 41, he was failing to connect with the audience and was struggling to find himself in any meaningful storylines. However, since his Good Ol' Fashioned Donnybrook match with Sheamus at Clash In Paris, he's seemingly had a spot on TV each week, and looks to be on the chase for the Intercontinental Championship going forward. This past Monday on "WWE Raw," Rusev went one-on-one with Dominik Mysterio for the title, but lost after the latter cheated to win with a low-blow.

