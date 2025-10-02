Kevin Nash Expects A Turn Or A Title Run For This WWE Star

Over the past few years, Jey Uso has become a major part of the men's singles division in WWE, with both World Heavyweight and Intercontinental title runs under his belt. Things have quieted down for Uso somewhat, but speaking on "Kliq This," Kevin Nash shared his belief that there are two potential directions Uso's story could be headed in, and both seem significant.

"I think Jey's still gonna turn," Nash said. "Or do they go and get the tag belts? The brothers. And have a f***ing year and a half run with the belts."

Nash's podcast was recorded ahead of Monday's "WWE Raw," which featured Jimmy and Jey Uso getting their win back over Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed of The Vision. That could lend credence to the theory that they're headed for a tag title reign. On "Raw," the World Tag Team Championship is currently held by Finn Balor and JD McDonagh, though they haven't defended the belts since July.

A heel turn for Jey is another very real possibility, however. The former world champion has been wearing his frustration on his sleeve in recent weeks, and though Roman Reigns making his return on Monday's "Raw" seemed to help alleviate some of those emotions, there are still many different ways this story could play out.

It seems likely that the Usos are headed for a shot at the World Tag Team Championship, but the tension between the brothers could prevent them from re-capturing the title. Jimmy and Jey last held tag gold together in 2023; they then went their separate ways before reuniting this year.

