AEW Men's World Champ Hangman Page Urges Fans To Protest Commercial Airing On Dynamite

Last night on "AEW Dynamite," AEW Men's World Champion "Hangman" Adam Page found himself a new rival in friend Samoa Joe, with some tension between the two spilling over following a trios victory with Powerhouse Hobbs over the Death Riders. But even though Page and Joe's interactions got heated enough that Page issued a challenge to defend the title against Joe at WrestleDream, it seems Page saved most of his hostility towards an unlikely source; a commercial that aired on "Dynamite."

Taking to Bluesky nearly two hours after "Dynamite" went off the air, Page launched into a blister attack on an ICE recruitment commercial, which was shown on certain TBS broadcasts.

"F**k ICE airing commercials on Dynamite," Page posted. "Let them know."

fuck ice airing commercials during dynamite, let em know: help.hbomax.com/us/Feedback/ tbsnetwork.zendesk.com/hc/en-us/req... — HANGMAN PAGE (@hangmanpage.bsky.social) 2025-10-02T03:46:45.822Z

Page then proceeded to post links to the feedback pages for both HBO Max and TBS, encouraging fans to express their outrage towards the ICE commercial. While Page wouldn't make another comment on the situation, he would respond to his own post a short time later, hyping up his match with "Samoa Joe's sturdy a**" for WrestleDream.

hangman vs samoa joe's sturdy ass for the world championship at aew wrestledream — HANGMAN PAGE (@hangmanpage.bsky.social) 2025-10-02T03:48:43.289Z

Page becomes the second AEW talent to make a statement against ICE and their tactics so far during Donald Trump's second presidency, following AEW World Tag Team Champion Brody King sporting an "Abolish ICE" shirt when he wrestled at "AEW Grand Slam: Mexico City" in June. Though Page hadn't previously criticized ICE directly, he opened that aforementioned "Grand Slam: Mexico City" show with a speech in Spanish about working with Mexican immigrants on his father's tobacco farm growing up, and the benefits of the US and Mexico working together, which many saw as a pro-immigration speech.