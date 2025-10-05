The Roster Mistake WWE Made That Turned Into AEW's Win

Since joining AEW in 2024, the trio of Bobby Lashley, Shelton Benjamin, and MVP have had great success, capturing gold and solidifying their place as one of the roster's most dominant factions. As many fans should recall, the group now known as The Hurt Syndicate isn't original to AEW. They first aligned onscreen in WWE as The Hurt Business, but a potential roster mistake made by the promotion resulted in three of the four members deciding to take their chances elsewhere.

The onscreen origins of The Hurt Business date back to May 2020, with MVP offering to manage Lashley. Soon, Benjamin joined the group, and they'd later be rounded out with the addition of Cedric Alexander. Over the course of their initial run, Lashley would win both the United States Championship and the WWE Championship, while Benjamin and Alexander captured the WWE Raw Tag Team Championship.

Shortly after Lashley's world title run began, less than a year into the group's existence, the decision was made to remove Benjamin and Alexander from The Hurt Business. Though Lashley and MVP would continue to use the name, this was the first of multiple endings for the faction. The four would reunite just six months later, but it was short-lived. By January 2022, The Hurt Business had broken up for a second time.