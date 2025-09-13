MVP Offers Candid Explanation For WWE Departure, Joining AEW

Tick-tock, MVP heard the clock ticking at an opportunity to work for North America's most pivotal commercial promotion, not just here, but globally, WWE. For 19 years off and on, the former two-time United States Champion gave it his all, only to tell his bosses nobody could stop him, nobody could hold him. His former theme song would foretell the well-traveled journey MVP would take in between his first and second departure with the "E." On "Insight" with host Chris Van Vliet, MVP recounts what made him decide to keep his options open for greener pastures, including how the decision of WWE dropping himself, Bobby Lashley, and Shelton Benjamin from their lucrative stable as The Hurt Business eventually awarded them the opportunity to pick up where they last left off, but this time as the rejuvenated and well-respected Hurt Syndicate we see in AEW today.

"Everybody knows that The Hurt Business got shut down in WWE for reasons that have never been made clear to me. No one has ever said, and I begged Vince [McMahon], Bobby begged Vince, but please don't do this. Vince had his ideas of what he wanted to do, and everybody genuinely agrees that we got shut down way too soon," MVP said. "So when it came time for our contracts, I made it very clear that I don't want to be there anymore. There are people there in management that I dislike immensely, a person, and I wouldn't even bother to get into that. But I just knew that with certain people in charge, and that's how the wrestling game is, that's how life is. I don't care where you work. When management changes, some people are out, other people are in, and I knew it was time to go. I wasn't gonna re-sign. I was in Bobby's ear constantly like don't re-sign. Shelton got released. Don't re-sign. Let's you, me, and Shelton get back together. Let's go to AEW."