AEW's Mercedes Mone Returning To CMLL To Defend World Women's Title In Arena Mexico

It was just a few months ago in June when AEW's Mercedes Mone added another championship to her collection, defeating Zeuxis at "AEW Grand Slam: Mexico City" to capture the CMLL World Women's Championship. Mone would successfully defend the championship against La Catalina just a few days later in Arena Mexico, but has since not been back to defend the championship again. That will change in just a few weeks.

Last night on "CMLL Informa," host Julia Cesar Rivera was joined by CMLL luchadora Persephone in order to give her some good news and some bad news. The bad news was that Persephone was not being included in the CMLL Universal Amazonas Championship tournament, which she won last year. The good news was that she wouldn't be in it because she'd be busy the night of the finals on October 17, challenging Mone for the CMLL World Women's Title.

In a brief clip from the interview posted on X, Persephone cut a promo in both Spanish and English on Mercedes, making it clear she wouldn't be intimidated.

"Mercedes, ya por fin se hizo la lucha [finally the match is made]," Persephone said. "Your time has come, and you're going to lose one of those million little belts that you have, because the one that you have that says CMLL does not belong to you. That championship is mine, and I'm bringing back what belongs to me."

🌎 ⌛ 🤑#CMLLInforma || Persephone y Mercedes Moné se enfrentarán el próximo Viernes 17 de Octubre en la Arena México por el Campeonato Mundial Femenil del CMLL 📲 https://t.co/kelGXKyh3j pic.twitter.com/962Uuqo0HQ — Lucha Libre CMLL (@CMLL_OFICIAL) October 2, 2025

Persephone and Mone are now strangers to each other, having faced off in a four-way match, along with Alex Windsor and Bozilla, for Mone's TBS Championship at Forbidden Door, which Mone won after pinning Persephone. A victory in two weeks would not only give the 24 year old Mexican American redemption against Mone, but would give her her first non-tournament singles championship in her two years with CMLL.