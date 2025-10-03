Backstage Reaction To Mustafa Ali's WWE NXT Promo About Never Getting NA Title Match

Former WWE talent Mustafa Ali recently returned to the promotion under the TNA banner, where he cut a scathing promo during an episode of "NXT." During the aforementioned promo, Ali referenced his run with WWE and all the shortcomings it had, especially never receiving a shot at the NXT North American Championship, but according to a report from "Fightful Select," the promo was well received backstage.

The report interestingly claimed that Ali's release was something that Shawn Michaels was adamantly against at the time, and that there were plans for Ali to become the NXT North American champion, to the point where Ali had special gear made for himself, themed around the title. In the past, Michaels' reaction to Ali's WWE release was recorded, where the veteran revealed he found out about Ali's release right before the wrestler himself found out. Michaels also admitted at the time that there were plans for Ali to face Dominik Mysterio for the North American Championship at the time, as well as the veteran expressing that he thought the world of Ali and that he would miss him.

Despite being signed to TNA, Ali will have a shot at the North American Championship, as reigning champion Ethan Page accepted his challenge, taking a shot at Ali's original release from the promotion at the same time. At the end of the segment, both men clashed in a heated brawl before Page rolled out of the ring, leaving Ali standing tall at the end. The two men will officially compete for the title at the upcoming NXT vs. TNA Showdown event, which will additionally feature former WWE veterans the Hardys as well.