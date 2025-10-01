Ethan Page To Defend Men's WWE NXT NA Title Against TNA Star At Showdown Next Week

Mustafa Ali's last days in WWE saw him become the Number One Contender for then-champion Dominik Mysterio's NXT North American Championship, before he was unceremoniously axed from the company just days before his title match. 749 days later, Ali is finally cashing in his opportunity, as was confirmed by the WWE-turned-TNA star' appearance on Tuesday's episode of "WWE NXT," where he announced that he was "All Ego" Ethan Page's next challenger, come "Showdown."

Ali's emergence onto "NXT" was met with a surge of cheers and "welcome back" chants, but the TNA star quickly cut straight through to Page. While Ali claimed that he had no issues with Page himself, he did have an issue with Page's title: more specifically, the abrupt end of his own NXT North American Championship campaign back in September 2023. Ali recounted his two year-long wait for the "championship match that [he] earned," but never received. In light of TNA's arrival onto "NXT," Ali persuaded to on-screen officials Ava and Santino Marella to give him a title opportunity against Page for "Showdown."

Page accepted the challenge, but not without some choice words of his own. He pointed out that every challenger 127-day North American title reign was "cursed" to fall, and that Ali would be no exception come October 7.

"I'm not going to call you on the phone to fire you," Page barked. "But what I'm going to do is wish you the best in your future endeavors!"

The segment ended with a brawl between both men, but Ali stood tall as Page ultimately rolled out of the ring. Page and Ali's upcoming match now joins a packed Showdown card, with a Hardy Boys return to WWE and two Survivor Series-style matches between Team NXT and Team TNA slated for Tuesday. Several title defenses can also be expected for the high-profile "Showdown" card.