Indie Promotion Run By Former TNA President Reportedly In Talks For Weekly TV Series

It's been 13 months since Maple Leaf Pro Wrestling, the spiritual successor to Maple Leaf Wrestling, relaunched its promotion with ex-TNA President, Scott D'Amore, at the helm. Now, the Canadian promotion is working towards launching a weekly television series.

According to PWInsider reporter, Mike Johnson, there have been meetings with several top networks in Canada regarding which station will host MLP's weekly content. Johnson and his team did confirm that pitch reels have been created, but no dates have been reported yet. Although MLP's pay-per-view events broadcast beyond the Canadian border, it appears the plan is for MLP's weekly programming to have a centralized broadcast within Canada, as opposed to going to the United States or other international outlets.

Six months after D'Amore's unexpected termination from TNA after the promotion returned to its old moniker, D'Amore didn't shy away from expanding his knowledge within the squared circle. Rather, he took what he knew and added new life to MLP. His promotion allows for both independent and contracted stars from WWE, AEW, and TNA to come and compete at his shows, despite some speculation on the latter that was eventually cleared up. The current inaugural champions of their divisions, include AEW star Josh Alexander, as the MLP Canadian Champion, Gisele Shaw, as the MLP Women's Canadian Champion, and Rohan Raja, as the PWA Champions Grail.