AEW Collision Viewership & Ratings Report: 9/27/25

Ratings for the latest episode of "AEW Collision" are in, courtesy of Wrestlenomics, featuring Nielsen's new methodology known as Big Data + Panel. The new system combines modern data collection with traditional viewership measurements in an attempt to provide a more accurate number.

Broadcasting in its normal timeslot on September 27, "Collision" brought in an average of 248,000 viewers, along with a 0.05 rating in the important 18-49 demographic. Among that demo, the show ranked ninth on the night.

The rating was up compared to the previous week's "Collision," which was broadcast in the afternoon ahead of AEW All Out and marketed as the Tailgate Brawl pre-show. However, in addition to the different timeslot, the differing methodologies make the rating comparison flawed.

Improved accuracy doesn't seem to have done "Collision" any favors, as the show continues to experience a disappointing ratings slump, coinciding with the return of college football on the same night. Things likely won't get easier any time soon in terms of competition, as both the NBA and NHL are set to begin their seasons in the coming weeks.

Saturday's "Collision" was headlined by a singles contest between Jamie Hayter and Julia Hart, with Hayter issuing a challenge for the first women's Blood & Guts match to close the show. Elsewhere on the card, Eddie Kingston and HOOK picked up a tag team win, Kyle Fletcher withstood 13 minutes in the ring with Komander, and The Acclaimed wrestled together for the first time in nearly a year and won.