TNA President Carlos Silva Comments On WWE NXT Partnership Before & After Showdown

Since its initial launch on May 10, 2002, TNA Wrestling has proven the golden rule that if you believe in yourself and your brand, then you will be unstoppable. With several name changes, partnerships, and hundreds of wrestlers beginning, returning, or retiring their careers there, this promotion has always welcomed all with open arms. With current TNA President Carlos Silva, he is elated with how TNA's partnership with WWE has been going so far. Despite the "WWE NXT Showdown" set for next Tuesday, where each promotion will carry out war for supremacy as the better brand, he sees this opportunity as a tentpole to other very big amplifiers in the company's future.

"Working with the 'NXT' folks as well as WWE folks has been very easy. There has been great coordination," Silva said in an interview with "TVInsider." "We've kind of supported each other with last-minute asks on both sides, which I think is a testament to a good partnership. It's not just one asking. We might ask, or they might ask, and we always find a way to move things forward. This big Showdown episode of 'NXT' happening down in Orlando is going to be great. You saw it on The CW live with the teams sort of aligning. I think the theme is building. There is also intrigue and maybe a little strangeness the way certain teammates are on each team, but they have certain alliances and allegiances to the other organization. Whether they've come from that organization or been there or holding the belt from one organization even though they work for the other. I think all of that there. I think as a result it's going to be awesome Tuesday night on 'NXT' down in Orlando.