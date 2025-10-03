Dave Meltzer Discusses WWE Rebranding NXT-TNA Invasion To Showdown

Next Tuesday's "WWE NXT" will be a special episode known as Showdown, but that was not the initial name for the NXT vs. TNA event. The episode was first announced as WWE NXT Invasion, but the company changed course after complaints that the name was insensitive. The backlash was due to the event taking place on the two-year anniversary of the October 7 attack in Israel. Speaking on "Wrestling Observer Radio," Dave Meltzer shared what he's heard regarding the move.

"There was an article in Israel pointing out that this was in very bad taste," Meltzer stated. "I don't think for a second that this was on purpose or anything like that. I think they just didn't know. Invasion is a term that was used for the pay-per-view in ... 2001 that did giant business, [with] WCW, ECW, [and] WWF. It's just a wrestling term that's been used for this type of thing."

Meltzer shared his belief that WWE did the right thing by changing the name. While he didn't initially associate the title of the show with the real-life event, Meltzer believes enough people made the connection, convincing WWE to choose a new name to avoid any further controversy.

Set as a minor culmination of the WWE-TNA partnership thus far, next week's "NXT" will broadcast head-to-head with "AEW Dynamite," which is moving from its normal Wednesday night timeslot due to the MLB playoffs. Matches booked for Showdown include two Survivor Series-style tag bouts between WWE and TNA talent, as well as a Winners Take All tag title match between The Hardys and DeepState. Additionally, Ethan Page will defend his NXT North American Championship against former WWE star Mustafa Ali, who was released shortly before he was set to challenge for that same title.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Wrestling Observer Radio" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.