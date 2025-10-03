Dave Meltzer Explains Apparent Change In Kenny Omega's Next AEW Opponent

This past Wednesday on "AEW Dynamite," Kenny Omega returned to in-ring action when he teamed with Brodido to defeat Josh Alexander and The Young Bucks in a Six Man Tag Team Match. However, after the contest, Omega was attacked by a returning Andrade El Idolo, who was just released from WWE two weeks ago and will seemingly feud with the Canadian native going forward. The creative decision to have Omega and Andrade begin a rivalry confused many wrestling fans and pundits, who believed "The Best Bout Machine" would feud with Kyle Fletcher upon his return, especially since it was "The Protostar" who put Omega on the shelf. That said, according to Dave Meltzer in a recent edition of the "Wrestling Observer Newsletter," AEW has pressed pause on the match between Omega and Fletcher to due the 41-year-old's health status.

"Plus, it looks like [Andrade is] facing Kenny Omega ... That means Omega was injured by Kyle Fletcher, and instead of coming back to face Fletcher, he's facing someone else. There is a reason that right now they aren't going to do the match, as basically in a normal situation that would have been the match booked but Omega's physical situation is not 100 percent and the feeling was it was better right now not to put Omega in the situation of the kind of a match he'd be expected to do with Fletcher."

Meltzer continued to explain that he was told that Omega and Fletcher would've been scheduled for WrestleDream on Saturday, October 18 in a "perfect world," but it's expected that Andrade will instead face the former AEW World Champion at the pay-per-view.

