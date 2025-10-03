MVP: I Convinced Bobby Lashley To Not Re-Sign With WWE, Re-Form Hurt Syndicate In AEW

One of the most popular stables in AEW originally started in WWE, and the trio has found a lot success in Tony Khan's company since reuniting in October 2024 following their WWE departures. The Hurt Business-turned Hurt Syndicate featuring MVP, Bobby Lashley, and Shelton Benjamin have been dominating AEW, and Khan has spoken glowingly about the brains behind the operation, MVP, calling him an outstanding mind in professional wrestling. It's something MVP called humbling and flattering in a recent interview with Jimmy V3, where he also spoke about being the mind behind getting the Hurt Syndicate in AEW.

"I told Bobby when we were still at WWE, I was the one that said, 'Let's not re-sign,' because Shelton had been released," MVP explained. "I said, 'Don't re-sign. I'm not going to re-sign. Let's get together, get Shelton and go to AEW.' It took a little convincing and Bobby came on board and Tony has been gracious enough to let us get the band back together and continue. Because we felt like we had unfinished business. We felt like we had been disbanded too soon, and most fans felt that way, and Tony gave us an opportunity to get the band back together and to continue to contribute and have fun."

MVP said the proof is there when the fans start singing the Hurt Syndicate's theme song when they walk out. He said that Khan has been a pleasure to work for and that he, Benjamin, and Lashley are grateful to him.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit Jimmy V3) and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.