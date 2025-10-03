WWE NXT Star Kelani Jordan Reacts To Being Called 'Traitor' For Leading Team TNA

Former NXT Women's North American Champion Kelani Jordan shocked the wrestling world when she won the TNA Knockouts Championship during her first appearance in the company last week. On Tuesday, she was named the captain of the women's TNA team ahead of their Survivor Series-style match at the "WWE NXT" versus TNA Showdown special on Tuesday. It was something former Knockouts Champion and current NXT Women's Champion Jacy Jayne didn't take kindly to, calling Jordan a "traitor." Jordan recently appeared on "Busted Open Radio" and spoke about where her loyalties lie ahead of Showdown.

"So Tuesday, we got people calling me a traitor on the 'NXT' side, but this time, the TNA people had my back," Jordan explained. "But at the end of the day, I'm the champion. I carry this on my shoulder and my responsibility goes to being a champion, being a captain, leading my team to success. So yes, I'm an 'NXT' superstar and it's always going to be in my heart, but right now, I'm a champion at TNA."

Jordan chose former WWE stars and new TNA Knockouts Tag Team Champions the IInspiration (formerly the IIconics), Jessie McKay and Cassie Lee, and another former "NXT" star Mara Sade, formerly known as Jakara Jackson, for her team. She said on "Busted Open" that now, the real question was is she going to be okay with questions coming at her from both sides.

"Because I got TNA people, hopefully they can trust me, and I got my 'NXT' people saying I'm a traitor, not understanding I was picked as captain, so what would anyone else do?" she said.

