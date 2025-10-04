Bully Ray Wants To See This WWE Star Get The Same Opportunities To Thrive

It's all about the strength in numbers, and for The Bloodline's case, not only did they have a decent amount of manpower to sway the general direction of where WWE was going to go starting in 2020, but the formidable group pulled back the curtain on what it's like to work with real-life family. Of course, with that said, the group did go off with a hitch between on-again, off-again allegiances, disbandment's, and everything in between Now, it appears Roman Reigns, Jey and Jimmy Uso are all on the same page once again. However, it seems the scales of popularity have titled more so in Reigns and Jey's favor than in Jimmy's. Advocating the importance of Jimmy, Bully Ray would like nothing more than to see "Big" Jim rise to more occasions that would allow opportunities for the former eight-time Tag Team Champion to carve his relevance not just in the group, but as a solo star.

"What I want to see is Jimmy given the same opportunity," the Hall of Famer said on "Busted Open." "I want to see Jimmy be put in the story now as the star and not a co-star. I wanna see if Jimmy can flourish and thrive the same way Jey has. Because all three of those guys can get there...Roman's level is difficult...Roman is higher than Jey. Jey's gotten very, very high, but Roman still has this aura, this god-like quality to him. If we can get Jimmy near Jey's level, wow! That is going to be significant in the storytelling down the road between the three of them. I could see all three of them grasping for power."

Prior to moving back to "WWE Raw," Jimmy was locking horns with his little brother, Solo Sikoa, over on "WWE SmackDown." Sikoa chose to expand The Bloodline to fit his needs and image, but unfortunately, it didn't pan out for Sikoa to take the official title as "Tribal Chief." Unlike his brother Jey, Jimmy has not held any singles gold since debuting on the main roster in 2010. Ray hopes the power and gold will shift in Jimmy's favor within the foreseeable future.

