Injury Update On AEW And ROH Star Nick Wayne

It's been two months since AEW and ROH fans last saw Nick Wayne in a wrestling ring, and per an AEW doctor, that timeline will now be extended even more.

On Saturday's edition of "AEW Collision," backstage interviewer Renee Paquette caught up with Wayne as he underwent an examination of his broken foot, which he previously claimed to have sustained during a physical encounter with Christian Cage on "AEW Dynamite" in August. Wayne initially expected good news coming out of the medical evaluation.

"I'm great," Wayne told Paquette as a sat beside Kip Sabian and Mother Wayne. "As a matter of fact, I couldn't be better. I'm sitting here right now getting cleared. I should be back in the ring in no time. You should be lucky I'm not in the ring right now. Ain't that right, doc? Tell them. Tell them how great I'm healing."

According to the doctor, Wayne's foot was actually still swollen and tender over the site of his fracture, meaning he'd be out of action for at least another six to eight weeks. Unhappy with this news, Wayne limped away stating that he'd find a "real" doctor for another examination.

As of now, it is unknown if there are plans to strip Wayne of the ROH World Television Championship he's held since April. His last title defense came against Willie Mack during the Ring of Honor YouTube special on August 15. Wayne's foot injury is said to be legitimate, with the young star originally expecting himself (in storyline) to be sidelined for a few weeks.