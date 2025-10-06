Networks React To Revised AEW & WWE Nielsen Numbers

Despite both WWE and AEW making strides in the world of streaming over the past year, with "WWE Raw" now calling Netflix home, while AEW is a focal point of live coverage on HBO MAX, TV ratings still mean a lot to both companies. With that in mind, the recent change in the way Nielsen calculates its ratings has taken a toll on wrestling shows across the board. The new "Big Data + Panel" method (as opposed to the old "Panel" method) has seen a sharp drop in viewership for both WWE and AEW over the past week, and in a new report from Fightful Select, it seems that there are a lot questions about how this could affect wrestling on TV going forward.

Fightful confirmed that the new ratings system is being heavily monitored across the major wrestling companies as they are the ones who have the most to lose from it. An source from within AEW stated that company President Tony Khan is aware of the changes and how they work thanks to his passion for statistics, meaning that he will be adept at what they mean and how to combat them. AEW has the benefit of being simulcast on HBO MAX, but those viewing figures are being kept under wraps despite reports claiming that around 500,000 people stream "AEW Dynamite" and "AEW Collision" weekly.

A source at Warner Brothers Discovery was asked about the changes, but they believe it is too early to suggest anything as the sample size is still too small, and that both AEW and WWE were heavily affected by going up against the Major League Baseball games that happened this week. Baseball is just one of the sports that has actually benefited from this new method, as has college football and the NFL, but the WBD source still believes that they will need to see a stronger pattern emerge before any real changes can be made. When the subject of cancellation was brought up, the WBD source reportedly laughed it off by saying that the topic gets brought up all the time but that it is never considered.

According to the WBD source, one benefit of the new method for AEW is that it effectively kills the use of fast national data, the initial numbers that were released first to give an indication of how a show had performed. The reason for this is because it adds an extra day of delay to get the Nielsen numbers, meaning the WWE method of providing AEW's fast national data to members of the media if the number was low can no longer be done as the fast national data won't be a true representation of what the final national data will be.