Booker T Says This Newer WWE Match Concept Wouldn't Have Been His Cup Of Tea

Booker T had an illustrious career, wrestling numerous icons over two decades, and developed a solid in-ring style. However, he believes that WWE Speed matches would not have suited him.

While speaking on his "Hall of Fame" show, the WWE legend discussed the WWE Speed Championship, which features matches restricted to five minutes. Although he said it wouldn't match his style, he added that he could adapt to it.

"Well, it's just not my cup of tea," he began. "But if I had to adjust to it, I think I could. I don't think I'd work that match any differently than a 30-minute match, other than it would be a little bit quicker."

The Hall of Famer further analyzed how he would approach a Speed match, stating that the fundamentals of pro wrestling must be followed even in short matches. He argued that wrestlers need to pace themselves in such matches or risk exhausting themselves.

"But I still think it would have to have places where we slowed it down just a second to get to where we're trying to go. That might be at the two-and-a-half-minute or the three-minute mark, you know. So, I would still be thinking from that perspective and not, you know, just throw the handbook of professional wrestling out of the window and say, 'Let's go out here and see how much we can get into five minutes.' I'm not going to do that because I've had five-minute matches, and you could blow up in five minutes," he said. "You could be so tired, like you've worked an hour-long match, and you're just sucking, wondering what the hell happened, you know? Just go and try to run as fast as you can for five minutes and see what happens."

The Speed Championship, which originally aired exclusively on social media platform X, was recently moved to NXT, where Booker T serves as the commentator.