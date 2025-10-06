Matt Riddle 'Loved' Vince McMahon's Storytelling Approach In WWE

Vince McMahon isn't exactly a favorite among most pro wrestling fans, with many rarely having kind words for the disgraced former WWE Chairman. However, Matt Riddle has praised one aspect of McMahon's booking, something he feels neither Triple H nor Tony Khan does.

McMahon, during his time leading WWE creative, was often criticized for not listening to the fans and giving them what they wanted. Riddle thinks that this is a good trait for a wrestling booker, which he explained during his recent appearance on "TMZ Sports."

"I will say, the one thing I loved about Vince is, Vince was like, 'This is my company. I run it. It's my company.' It didn't matter if the fans were like, 'Oh, we don't like this.' The storyline was going to go as long as Vince wanted it to. And with that, it kind of works better if you don't give people everything they want," he said. "It's like a plant — or anything else. If you give it everything you think it wants, just like a kid, they get slow, they don't appreciate what they have, etc. But just like a plant, if you let it starve a little bit, then you feed it, it gets stronger, it gets healthier, it eats more, you know? And I feel like fans are like that too. If you give them everything they want, like that dream match tomorrow, what are they going to tune in for next week, you know?" he said.

The former WWE star believes that McMahon would stick to his guns and follow through with his original ideas, something he feels neither Triple H, who currently oversees WWE creative, nor AEW's Tony Khan do.

"I feel like Triple H bends a little more [to what fans want]. Tony [Khan] definitely bends a lot, you know."

Riddle wasn't favored by McMahon at first, as the latter considered him too goofy for his liking. Their equation changed later on, and Riddle recently even discussed the possibility of working with McMahon again if he were to start a pro wrestling company.