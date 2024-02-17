Matt Riddle Recalls Former WWE Boss Vince McMahon Initially Not Liking Him

Since he resigned from WWE thanks to a lawsuit/investigation into allegations of sex trafficking and abuse, some within wrestling have been looking at their interactions with Vince McMahon in a whole new light. This includes former WWE star Matt Riddle, who has admitted that he wasn't all that shocked by McMahon's alleged behavior, even calling McMahon a "maniac."

Despite that, Riddle doesn't have entirely negative things to say about his former boss. During an interview with "Saturday Night's Main Event," only moments after calling McMahon a maniac, Riddle stated that most of his interactions with McMahon were "awesome." This was despite the fact that Ridde also admitted that McMahon's first impressions of him weren't all that great.

"He thought I was goofy," Riddle said. "If anything, the first time we met, he didn't like me because I was goofy. He was like 'You're goofy.' And I'm like 'Yeah I'm goofy, but it's a good thing.' He's like 'Being a goof isn't a good thing.' And I'm like 'Well, I'm a goof that can kick your ass.' You could tell that didn't make him happy. And then Bruce Prichard hopped in and was like 'Hey Vince, he's pretty good at wrestling. Trust me.'"

While Riddle would never quite reach main event heights working under McMahon, he would become a staple of WWE talent, achieving his most success as a member of RKBro with Randy Orton, with the duo going on to win the WWE Tag Team Championships. Like McMahon, Riddle would ultimately leave WWE following his own controversy, being released last fall after an incident involving him and airport security at the JFK Airport.

