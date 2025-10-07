WWE RAW 10/6/2025: 3 Things We Hated And 3 Things We Loved

We're back in the building again!

Roman Reigns made yet another high-profile return to "WWE Raw" last week, when he gave The Vision's Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker their Clash in Paris receipt through a post-match attack. In incredibly predictable fashion, Reigns took to "Raw's" opening segment to address The Vision, only to find himself once again engaged in a war of words between Reed and former-Wise Man, current-Oracle Paul Heyman. When it was all said and done, Reed and Reigns found themselves with a rematch at Crown Jewel, which will see the two Samoans battle for supremacy in an Australian Street Fight.

That's all fine and good, but did we really need two Reigns and Reeds matches?

Listen, if you really liked Reigns and Reeds I at Clash in Paris, congratulations on your sequel. For the rest of us, though, I think we could have lived without seeing these two clash again for a little while. For a star as big as Reigns, it's weird to pigeonhole him as The Vision and Seth Rollins' Number One Hater, to this extent. I know that Reigns and Rollins have history. I know that this is a battle, to some extent, of heritage — at least, it was made that way when Reed began to invoke the legacy of Samoan-Australians and the Anoa'i family in their build-up to Clash in Paris. I guess if I got stretchered out by two guys, I'd want payback as well. Still, I can't find myself too excited for Crown Jewel when Reigns has been stuck in Vision Purgatory for months. There's long-term storytelling, sure, but this isn't long-term storytelling. This is continuing to put two wrestlers together with no end in sight. Whether it's done out of a profit incentive (Reigns and Reed would be a draw to casual viewers who don't know any better), laziness, or sheer creative burnout, it's not the most inspired move to run Reigns and Reed again. You want the Australian on your Australian show? You should have saved their Clash in Paris build for now. I don't think anyone was chomping at the bit for Reigns and Reed back then. You could've had him go against Breakker. I think WWE should stop focusing on long-term storytelling and start focusing on long-term planning, because Reigns and Reed II reeks of lack of foresight.

While I primarily hate this decision on principle, Monday's promo exchange was neither man's best work. Sure, Reeds invoked and tried to bury Reigns' late dad and uncle, which is questionable, but other than that, nothing much was said. The brilliant writers who came up with the shoe-la fala and the invocation of Reed's Samoan-Australian heritage as one of dominance over Reigns' polished Samoan-American upbringing have left the chat. It was sort of decent stuff, but nothing that hasn't been said before.

All of this to say: this feud is trite. What is there to gain from Reigns and Reed II? We'll just have to wait until Crown Jewel.

Written by Angeline Phu