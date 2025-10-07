Bully Ray Doesn't Know Why He Should Care About This WWE Crown Jewel 2025 Match

WWE legend Bully Ray has discussed the eagerly-awaited match between former WWE Champions John Cena and AJ Styles, and why it doesn't make sense storyline-wise.

While speaking on "Busted Open," Ray was asked by co-host Dave LaGreca whether he cares who wins in the match between Cena and Styles at Crown Jewel. The WWE Hall of Famer replied in the negative, explaining why this match doesn't mean much to him.

"Not really [matters who wins the match]. I don't have a reason to be into this match other than I like John Cena and I like AJ Styles, and I think they'll have an entertaining wrestling match. Other than that, I don't know why I should care about the match," he said. "'Care' — when I say 'care,' that goes to story and there is no story. This is a match that was made on social media. AJ doesn't hate Cena. Cena doesn't hate AJ. Nobody said something bad about the other. Nobody looked at each other's wife. Nobody said anything about kids. There's no stakes. There's no nothing. It's just a wrestling match. It's just about movement for the sake of movement."

The match between Cena and Styles was set up on the social media platform X after fans clamored for WWE to make it happen for the PLE in Australia. While LaGreca called the match a "gift" to Cena's fans, suggesting it could be a "fantasy match-up" in his final few WWE appearances, Ray disagreed with that.

"It already happened four times," said Ray, referring to Cena and Styles' past clashes.

LaGreca argued that Cena is facing some of his past rivals as a kind of "victory lap" as he prepares to say goodbye to WWE. With Cena in the final few matches of his WWE run, reports have emerged that former WWE World Heavyweight Champion Gunther could be his last opponent.