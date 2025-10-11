Josh Barnett Comments On Possibility Of Bringing Bloodsport To Saudi Arabia

WWE moving WrestleMania to Saudi Arabia has put a question mark around other pro wrestling shows that center around WrestleMania weekend, one of them being GCW Bloodsport.

The event's host, Josh Barnett, has discussed whether he would be willing to take the show to Saudi, when 'Mania moves to the country in 2027.

"Look, I know that there is a controversial environment around Saudi Arabia and pro wrestling, and the companies go back and forth from there. I honestly don't participate in that, because I see the arguments, and, you know, they're not hard for me to understand," said Barnett to "MuscleManMalcolm." But ultimately, my opinion is, wherever I go and whatever I do, I always do things with sincerity, and I believe that I am a force for bringing the world more together than apart. While it's not my duty, or even necessarily my interest, to try and use pro wrestling, or whatever avenue I may be associated with, to create universal peace and harmony in the world, I'm not taking that on as my responsibility. But what I can do is bring something that is sincere, authentic, and real."

Barnett, while arguing for taking pro wrestling or MMA to Saudi Arabia, stated that combat sports are more widely understood and can make a positive impact more than most other things.

"With something — let's say in this case Bloodsport, or if I were to bring an MMA event there, or whatever form of athletics — there's more about this that is understood by everyone than not. We're more alike in this degree. My hope would be that, by coming down there we could do something to motivate, or bring an approach that they otherwise wouldn't have access to."

He hopes that such an approach towards collaborating with Saudi Arabia could perhaps one day bring change to that part of the world, and their perception of pro wrestling or combat sports.