Ex-TNA President Talks Ripple Effect Of WWE WrestleMania Taking Place In Saudi Arabia

Former TNA President Scott D'Amore has discussed the implications of WWE's decision to relocate WrestleMania to Saudi Arabia for the pro wrestling industry.

D'Amore, in his piece for "Uncrowned," stated that "The Show of Shows" moving to Saudi Arabia was inevitable, due to the substantial amount of money the Middle Eastern country has been investing in various events. He, though, wonders what would happen to the numerous events that take place around WrestleMania weekend.

"Obviously, the announcement of WrestleMania going to Saudi Arabia in 2027 has not been warmly received by fans," he said. "We need to wait and see what this means for the biggest wrestling show of 2027 — there are rumors WWE will hold only one WrestleMania night in Saudi and hold the other in the U.S. That's certainly the hope of much of the entire industry in North America. WrestleMania week has long been the biggest week of business for WrestleCon, the Collective and literally dozens of other promotions that have followed 'Mania around the U.S. for the past few decades. Again, we wait to see what the reality is, but if one night is in the U.S., that's a huge void other promotions can fill. It would be ironic if someone else ran a major event and took advantage of WWE abandoning the traditional WrestleMania market."

Many have posed the same question as D'Amore, with the likes of WWE Hall of Famer believing that the void can be filled by AEW, which Tony Khan admitted is in the works. WWE also reportedly has plans to host an alternate show in the States whenever WrestleMania is held outside North America.

Fans have voiced their frustration at WWE for chasing big bucks and pricing many out with rising ticket costs, which has even led some to admit that WWE was better under Vince McMahon's helm.